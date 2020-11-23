1/
HENRY J. "HANK" SORG
SORG, HENRY J. "HANK": Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church, 11337 Old Decatur Road South, Fort Wayne (IN 46816), with no visitation prior. The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at D.O. McComb Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Allen County guidelines for gathering and mask wearing will be adhered to during the services for Hank.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
