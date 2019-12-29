Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY J.F. (HANK) MEINCKE. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

HENRY J.F. (HANK) MEINCKE, 77, died peacefully at home on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Henry and Herta Hollmann Meincke, and grew up on Long Island. He graduated from Valley Stream Central High School in 1960 and from Pennsylvania Military College (now Widner University) in 1964 with a degree in mechanical engineering and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country from 1965 to 1968 leaving the army as a Captain. Hank married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Judy Avenoso, on Nov. 7, 1964. He worked for GE for 34 years in Quality Control and at Corporate Headquarters retiring in 2001. He and Judy moved to Virginia where they built their dream home and spent 14 wonderful years living in Wintergreen. Those who knew and loved him will remember him for his intelligence, his sense of humor and his love of dancing to the oldies. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy; daughters, Lisa Sweatland of Warsaw and Denise Meincke of Fort Wayne; sister, Edie (Bob) Zawada of Frederick, Pa.; grandchildren, Jessica Sweatland of Indianapolis, Marissa Sweatland of Warsaw, and Michael Holt of Fort Wayne; brothers-in-law, Paul (Lynn) Avenoso of Patchogue, N.Y. and Michael (Janet) Avenoso of Bella Vista, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Michael and Frances Avenoso. Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825)., with calling from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may go to Turnstone Center, 3320 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), or Nelson County SPCA, 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston (VA 22949). To sign the online guestbook visit



