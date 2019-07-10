HENRY SANDERS, 69, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Indian-apolis. He was born in Uniontown, Ala., a son of the late Cleveland Gipson and Estella Hay-wood. Henry worked as a railroad worker with Norfolk & Southern for 20 years. He was a member of Fellowship Missionary Church of Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Sanders of Fort Wayne; children, Anita (Vincent) Holmes of Memphis, Tenn., Henry Darnell Sanders of Fort Wayne, Adrian (Brittney) Sanders of Indianapolis, and Donte Sanders of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; six sisters; and one brother. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Sanders. Service is noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road, with calling two hours prior until time of service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 10, 2019