HENRY SZTUK, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Brookdale - Fort Wayne. Born March 31, 1927, in Gypsum, Ohio, Henry was a son of the late Frank Sztuk and Mary (Miszaszek) Sztuk. He was a World War II U. S. Army veteran. Hank worked for International Harvester for more than 40 years, followed by Skinner & Broadbent for over a decade. Surviving are his children, Mitchell J. (Cindy) Sztuk, David H. (Carmen) Sztuk, Lisa M. (Joe) Hagerman, and Kathryn M. (Todd) Martinkovic; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret in 2004; and siblings: Mitchell Sztuk, Stanley Sztuk, James Sztuk, and Mary Miller. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Matthew 25 Clinic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store