HENRY THOMAS MULLER JR., 77, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Born in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y, Henry was the son of the late Henry Muller Sr. and Mary Muller. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers, N.Y., in 1959. At 18 years of age, Henry signed up with the U.S. Army. He toured three trips to Vietnam serving his country from 1960 to 1974. Henry was stationed in Germany for seven years. He earned the rank of Sergeant First Class. Following his military career, Henry worked on a boat called the Elmer D. Connor, while aboard the boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico on Christmas Day in 1975. His next adventure was in Indiana where he met his future wife Liz at a truck stop restaurant. He had many jobs throughout his working career and he enjoyed each one of them. Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth Muller; son, Scott Alan Dorn; daughter, Heather "Tuesday" Sedillos; grandchildren, Kayla, Breanna, Dalton, Madison, Eusebio, Esteban, Destiny, and Sebastian; great-grandchildren, Braylin, Chris, Leyton, LeAnna, Conner, Bryson, and Ava; and sister, Suzanne Muller. Henry was also preceded in death by his daughter, Shadow Angelique Muller; and sisters, Jeanne Vaughn and Sandy Giustino. Service is 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 3 p.m. until the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2019