Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
|
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
HENRY "VIC" V. RIGSBY, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born March 27, 1948, in Washington, D.C., a son of the late Henry Victor Rigsby, Sr and Ruth (Schooler) Girdner. Vic was an electrician for several years retiring from the City of Fort Wayne after 25 years and then owned Rigsby Electric. He was a member of the Leo Masonic Lodge, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, Mizpah Shrine Temple, St. Joe Athletic Club, Firefighters Union Local 124, Fort Wayne Electrical Contractors Association, and a son of the American Legion Post 420. Surviving are his wife, Julia Webster Rigsby; son, Stephen (Nicole) Rigsby; grandchildren, Kelsea (Adam) Gold, Jonah (Hannah) Rigsby, and Grayson Rigsby; great-grandchildren, Paxton Gold, Hattie Rigsby, and Everley Gold; brother, Wayne Rigsby; and sister, Judi (Jim) Lengacher. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marcia K. Rigsby; daughter, Stephanie K. Rigsby; brother, Jeff Rigsby; and sister, Betty Bennett. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will follow service at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to or Northeast Emergency Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2019
