|
HERBERT A. JUST, 89, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Carmel, Ind. Born in Solingen, Germany on Dec. 15, 1929, Herb was a son of the late August and Freida Just. Growing up amongst the war-torn countryside of his native Deutschland, he later immigrated to the United States and promptly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Afterwards, he and his first wife, Mary Lou Just, settled in Fort Wayne, Ind. and raised two sons. Initially, Herb was employed as a tool and die maker for General Electric. He then went on to a long and rewarding career with International Harvester (now Navistar), with stays in Chicago, Illinois and Columbus, Ohio, before retiring in Fort Wayne in 1993. With retirement, Herb and his second wife, Rose Helen Just, enjoyed traveling, boating on Lake Wawasee, and spending time with family, while eventually moving to Carmel. Surviving are his two sons, Ronald Just of Indianapolis, Ind., and Steven (Anne) Just of Naperville, Ill.; brother, Siegfried (Ingeborg) Just of Germany; stepson, Mark (Karen) Hill of Carmel, Ind.; stepdaughter, Lisa Hill of Syracuse, Ind.; grandsons, Brexton of Indianapolis, Ind., Riley of Chicago, Ill., Martin of Naperville, Ind., Cory (Vanessa) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Kyle (Michelle) of Boston, Mass.; step-granddaughters, Ally (Zach) of Indianapolis, Ind., Casey Rose (Brad) of Milwaukee, Wis. and Morgan of Indianapolis, Ind.; and great-granddaughter, Madison. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Walter Just; grandson, Kiefer Just; first wife, Mary Lou; and second wife, Rose Helen Just. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Burial to immediately follow in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT A. JUST.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|