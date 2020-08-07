HERBERT DONALD MILLER, 74, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Herb retired from Kelley Automotive, was a member of St. Vincent's Catholic Church, served in the United States Air Force, Fought in the Vietnam War, and was a loving husband, father, and "Poppy." He loved his family and traveling. He is survived by his sisters, Anita Stuckey and Bev Werling; loving wife of 49 years, Brenda Miller; daughters, Amanda Harley and Courtney (Jake Butler) Miller; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Miller and Estelle Miller; and brother, Jim Miller. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Herb had been looking forward to his up and coming Honor Flight, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, PO Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.