HERBERT E. McPEEK, 84, of Fort Wayne, entered into eternal rest surrounded by family on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Born April 17, 1934, in Perrys burg, Ohio, Herb was a son of the late Charles L. and Eleanor McPeek. He was a Coast Guard veteran, earning the National Service Defense Medal. Herb was employed with Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 39 years. Golfing, working crossword puzzles, and watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, were some of the activities that kept Herb busy. He enjoyed spending time with his large family. Herb leaves behind many who will cherish his memory including wife, Sally; children, Marti (Eric) Dudley, Mike McPeek, Meg McPeek, Molly Miller, and Joe (Sharon) McPeek; and Herb's step-children, Karen (Skip) Appleton, Casey Hofmann, Mike (Lisa) Hofmann, Beth Arthur, John Hofmann, and Dave Hofmann. He was PawPaw to 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Lyn Reed and Betty Mohr; brother, Bill (Annette) McPeek; brother-in-law, Jay (Sandy) Habig; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Carol; brothers, Walter and Richard; and son-in-law, Tony Miller. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Maumee, Ohio at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, or s. "One great life lived, many lives touched."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2019