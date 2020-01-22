DR. HERBERT E. STUELPE, 82, passed away Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, in Leo. He was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Grenada, Miss., a son of the late George W. and Mildred Stuelpe. Herbert earned his Doctorate of Education from Indiana University. He was a lifelong educator who concluded his career as the Principal of Leo Jr./Sr. High School, Leo, and retired in 1993. He was a member of Leo American Legion Post and Leo United Methodist Church. He was a professor, teacher, coach, mentor and friend. "He was devoted to supporting the underdog". Surviving are his children, Joseph (Rebecca) Stuelpe and Jenifer (Jeremiah) Gibbs; four grandsons, Charlie, Riley, Toby, and De'Avalon; and a brother, Walter (Judy) Stuelpe. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Dr. Bonnie J. Stuelpe. Funeral service is noon Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior from 10 a.m. to noon. The Rev. Dr. Isaac Hooper will officiate the service. Burial will follow the funeral service at Leo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020