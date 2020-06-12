HERBERT J. SCHORTGEN, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born March 2, 1933, in Clear Creek Huntington, Ind., he was the son of the late Alfred and Teresa (Her genroe ther) Schortgen. He retired from the Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing Baer Field as a hydraulic technician. He is survived by his wife of 63 1/2 years, Joyce Ann (Cupp) Schortgen; daughters, Victoria Schortgen of Fort Wayne, Cheryl (Bruce) Lyons of Granger, Ind., and Brenda (Eric) Brandt of Avon, Ind.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Schortgen of Fort Wayne; and sister, Emilie Heeter of Lafayette, Ind. Private family services were held. A Military graveside service will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton, Ind. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials to D.A.V. or Wounded Warrior Project. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 12, 2020.