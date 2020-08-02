1/1
HERBERT LEE BANKS
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HERBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERBERT LEE BANKS, 74, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home. Born in Cape Girar -deau, Mo. April 13, 1946, he was a son of the late Nathaniel Banks and the late Louise Payton. Herb retired from the USPS after over 35 years of service. Herb served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967. Herb was a past two-term President of the APWU Local 286 and has been for over a decade, a State Business Agent for the IPWU. Herb's favorite pastimes were his love of playing, writing and listening to music, playing chess, playing pool, maintaining the family home, taking care of the family pets, being his loving wife's best friend, visiting with beloved family and dear best friends and giving God all the glory. He will be remembered for his heartwarming smile and for being a truly great guy. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Banks; daughters, Sherry White, Sheryl White, Monica Luckett, MarieBeth (Jeffrey) Marsh, Allison (Kobie) Watkins; son, Dellan (Cynthia) Banks; sisters, Beverly (Paul) Shelton, Andrea (Carlton) Farrie, and Margie Flowers; brothers, Mark (Dorletta) Payton, Galen Bailey, Jeffrey (Beth) Wilson; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson; sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Colby) Holmes, Judy Baumgartner; brother-in-law, James (Lila) Ridlen. He was preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel Banks; mother, Louise Payton; stepfather, Andy Payton; and brother, Nathaniel Banks, Jr. A private immediate family service has been scheduled. Interment at Lindenwood Cemetery of Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, to sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved