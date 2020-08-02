HERBERT LEE BANKS, 74, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home. Born in Cape Girar -deau, Mo. April 13, 1946, he was a son of the late Nathaniel Banks and the late Louise Payton. Herb retired from the USPS after over 35 years of service. Herb served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967. Herb was a past two-term President of the APWU Local 286 and has been for over a decade, a State Business Agent for the IPWU. Herb's favorite pastimes were his love of playing, writing and listening to music, playing chess, playing pool, maintaining the family home, taking care of the family pets, being his loving wife's best friend, visiting with beloved family and dear best friends and giving God all the glory. He will be remembered for his heartwarming smile and for being a truly great guy. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Banks; daughters, Sherry White, Sheryl White, Monica Luckett, MarieBeth (Jeffrey) Marsh, Allison (Kobie) Watkins; son, Dellan (Cynthia) Banks; sisters, Beverly (Paul) Shelton, Andrea (Carlton) Farrie, and Margie Flowers; brothers, Mark (Dorletta) Payton, Galen Bailey, Jeffrey (Beth) Wilson; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson; sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Colby) Holmes, Judy Baumgartner; brother-in-law, James (Lila) Ridlen. He was preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel Banks; mother, Louise Payton; stepfather, Andy Payton; and brother, Nathaniel Banks, Jr. A private immediate family service has been scheduled. Interment at Lindenwood Cemetery of Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, to sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com