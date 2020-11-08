1/1
HERBERT M. "BUD" BAUER
1928 - 2020
HERBERT M. "BUD" BAUER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on April 28, 1928, he was the son of the late Herbert J. and Mary Delphine (Weber) Bauer. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1947. On Oct. 25, 1952 he married Patricia A. Dunten at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. He was employed as a Journeyman Plasterer at CN Parker Inc. for 38 years before retiring in 1992. He was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church and the Queen of Angels Holy Name Society. Bud loved fishing, golf and playing cards. Bud is survived by his wife, Pat (Granny Pat); children, Gary (Deidre) Bauer of Rowlett, Texas, Gregory Bauer of Fort Wayne, and Kelly (Robert) Kohlmeyer of Fort Wayne; and nine grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Parker, Carol Higgins, and Barbara Work. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anne Nursing Home, Alzheimer's Association, and Shriner's Hospital of Chicago.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Queen of Angels Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
