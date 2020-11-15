HERMAN JACK SIEFERT, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Dec. 10, 1917, his life spanned over a century. He grew up in Oakland, Calif. during a time when Oakland was just that little place across the bay from San Francisco. As a child he saw the openings of both the San Francisco Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate Bridge. As a young man he saw the transformation from the horse and buggy days to automobiles and commercial airlines. And as he grew older he lived in a world of space travel and high tech. Jack graduated from Stanford University in 1939, and received his medical degree from Stanford in 1943. Upon receiving his degree, Jack joined the Navy serving as a doctor in the South Pacific until the war ended. On his return he received his specialty in neurosurgery from the University of California. He went on to practice neurosurgery in Oakland, Calif. for more than 40 years. On retirement Jack moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. During retirement, Jack and his wife of 31 years, Alice, spent winters skiing their way through Colorado, Utah and California, and summers enjoying Flathead Lake in Montana. In between, they often travelled from state to state to visit with family and friends. Jack is survived by his wife, Alice; his children and their spouses, John and Marianne, Paul and Bonnie, Cheryl and Leona; and his daughter, Karen; six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (nee Templeton). Memorial donations can be made to the Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic, 43 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com