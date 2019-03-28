Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERMAN S. WISSING. View Sign

HERMAN S. WISSING, 90, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Ashton Creek. He proudly worked as a construction superintendent until his retirement. His passion in life was woodworking. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for 57 years. Herman is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Doris; children, Joe (Donna) Wissing, Jane (Tim) Berner, Fred (Sue) Wissing, Mark (Sarah) Wissing, Andy (BJ) Wissing, and Patrick (Lora) Wissing; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Sophie Wissing. Funeral service is noon Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials can be made to Riley Hospital for Children Hospital or . Arrangements by Advantage Funeral Services, Fort Wayne.



