HILDA I. (SLOFFER) SHIVELY, 102, of Churubusco, passed on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at North Ridge Village. Born Jan. 25, 1918, in Allen County, she was a daughter of the late Milo and Bertha (Dunten) Sloffer. She married Paul B. "Pete" Shively on June 26, 1936 in Marion; he preceded her in death on March 22, 1997. She was a member of Churubusco United Methodist Church and Ladies Circle, and avid IU basketball fan. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Tom) Clouse and Shirley Taulbee; one son, Paul A. Shively; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Hilda was preceded in death by son-in-law, Price Taulbee; brothers, John and Robert Sloffer; three sisters, Marie Bosler, Marcella Hoyer and (twin sister) Helen Stonestreet. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, Ind., with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. To respect the families wishes masks are required for all visitors. Burial will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery. Memorials will be to Churubusco United Methodist Church or Audio Reading Service, 7615 Disalle Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46825. www.sheetsandchilds.com