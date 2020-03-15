HILDA MARIE JOHNSTON, 90, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. She enjoyed volunteering for about 15 years at the Hosts Program in Texas. She retired from International Harvester. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Johnston; daughter, Karen (Fred) Money; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Fuelling, Brian Johnston, Jason Johnston, and Becky Money; and great - grandchildren, Dayanaira, Tyler, Ryan, Jacob, Mackenzy, Natalie, Brahnan, Jaxon, Aubree, and Colton. She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Johnston; her parents; brothers, Karl Edward and Fritz Jr.; and grandson, Nickolas D. Money. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020