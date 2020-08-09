HIROYUKI (HIRO) KITA, 42, died suddenly on Saturday, July 4, 2020, by accidental drowning off the coast of Ikitsuki Island in Japan. Hiro was born on Dec. 19, 1977 in Sasebo, Nagasaki, and resided in Koganei, Tokyo. He was visiting family and friends in Nagasaki Prefecture and was on a spearfishing trip with former school classmates at the time of his death. He was a former resident of Fort Wayne and former Head Teacher at the Japanese Saturday School at Purdue Fort Wayne. Hiro was a High School Japanese Language teacher at The American School in Japan. He loved the ocean and the sport of spearfishing, playing and coaching soccer, and walking / running and training the family dogs, Chika and Danny. He had many friends in both Japan and the Fort Wayne area and was much loved by all of them. Hiro is survived by his wife, Virginia K. (Gillenwater) Kita of Koganei, Tokyo; father, Noriaki Kita and mother Miyako (Koike) Kita of Hasami, Nagasaki; grandmother, Shiwo Koike of Kashima, Saga; and sisters, Yukari (Akira) Hiramoto of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, and Taeko (Takuya) Sakamoto of Hasami. Hiro was the son-in-law of Bobby and Gloria Gillenwater of Fort Wayne; and brother-in-law of Casey (Kerry) Gillenwater of Chicago and Michael (Andrea) Gillenwater of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. Wake and funeral services were held on July 7 and 8, 2020 in Sasebo, Nagasaki. A Celebration of Life memorial service ("Owakarekai") will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 in Tokyo.



