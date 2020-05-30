HERBERT GILLEN, his body died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind. Born July 15, 1930, in Arcola, Mo., he was a son of James and Evelyn Gillen. He graduated from Arcola High School at age 16 and attended Southwest Missouri State Teacher's College before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force for the Korean War. Herbert earned his Bachelor's of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, in 1957. While studying in Fort Wayne, he attended West Creighton Christian Church where he met Sharon Grodrian, his future wife, in the Sunday School class he taught. They were married in 1957 and spent the next 62 years devoted to one another. Herbert worked as an engineer for five years. He answered the call to ministry in 1962 and graduated from Christian Theological Seminary in 1967 with two degrees: a Bachelor of Divinity (BD) and a Master in Sacred Theology (STM). The ministry took the family to serve churches in Indiana, Ohio and Illinois. While at Washington, Ind., Herbert served on the Social Justice Commission and involved himself in working for peace. This changed his outlook on the world, and he became a pacifist, leading Central Christian Church to become a peace church. After retiring from Sullivan, Ill., at age 62, Herbert and Sharon became co-managers of Barbee Christian Camp in Indiana. They served there for 11 fulfilling years and retired again in Fort Wayne where they became active members of North Christian Church. After Sharon's death in 2019, Herbert moved to Indianapolis to be close to his daughters. Herbert was extremely proud of his family and their achievements. He is survived by his five daughters, Susan (Bill, deceased) Townsend, Annette (Mark) Frette, Tracy (Lenny) Noens, Laura (Paul) Ruby, and Marla (Darryle) Paulhill. He dearly loved his 11 grandchildren and four great-granddaughters who entertained and delighted him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, parents, and three siblings. Due to his unique battle with Parkinson's type syndrome, Herbert's body is being donated to IU School of Medicine for research. Due to the current situation, a service of memory will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Herbert / Sharon Gillen Camp Scholarships through the Christian Church in Indiana, 1100 W. 42nd St., Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46208.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store