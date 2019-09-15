HOLLY A. OWENS, 37, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Born June 17, 1982, in Norton, Va., she was a daughter of Danny Wayne and Bonnie (Larson) Owens. Holly worked as a housekeeper for Town Place Suites in Fort Wayne. She is survived by her children, Alicia and Leland Jen; father, Danny Wayne Owens; sister, Mela Trimble-Botello; and brothers, Tiburcio and Jose Angelo Botello. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Owens. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Mungovan Simple Cremations & Funerals, 2114 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 1 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the family for the children to further their education. To sign the online guestbook and share a story or memory with the family, visit www.mungovansimple.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019