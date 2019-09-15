HOLLY A. OWENS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOLLY A. OWENS.
Service Information
Mungovan Simple
2114 South Calhoun Street
Ft. Wayne, IN
46802
(260)-744-2114
Obituary
Send Flowers

HOLLY A. OWENS, 37, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Born June 17, 1982, in Norton, Va., she was a daughter of Danny Wayne and Bonnie (Larson) Owens. Holly worked as a housekeeper for Town Place Suites in Fort Wayne. She is survived by her children, Alicia and Leland Jen; father, Danny Wayne Owens; sister, Mela Trimble-Botello; and brothers, Tiburcio and Jose Angelo Botello. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Owens. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Mungovan Simple Cremations & Funerals, 2114 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 1 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the family for the children to further their education. To sign the online guestbook and share a story or memory with the family, visit www.mungovansimple.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.