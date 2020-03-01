HOLLY L. GRANTHAM-VOLLINK, 52, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Born July 6, 1967, she was a daughter of the late John Gran -tham and Connie Gran -tham, who survives. She enjoyed collecting cat figurines, arts and crafts, board games, vinyl records, rescuing cats "and did I mention Goodwilling?" "Our angel has gone to heaven, bless her soul with love and happiness, saving a seat for everyone, saving a seat for all her cats." She is survived by her husband, Andrew; her mother, Connie Grantham; brothers, Shane and Erik; and sister, Heather. D.S.U.T.L. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN, 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the Allen County SPCA.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020