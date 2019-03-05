Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOLLY SUE SHEPLER. View Sign

HOLLY SUE SHEPLER, 58, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Batavia, Ill., and raised in Zionsville, Ind., Holly was the daughter of the late William and Shirley Rafter. She owned and operated Making the Cut Salon, and then Eden Salon and Spa which merged with the Forum Salon and Day Spa. Holly earned her Bachelor's degree in business management from Indiana Wesleyan University. Holly was a certified educator for Paul Mitchell Systems. She loved her family and cherished her title "Nana" to her granddaughter, Charlotte. Surviving are her children, Miles (Kylie) Shepler, Maxwell Shepler and Magee Shepler; granddaughter, Charlotte Shepler; companion, Steve Grimm; and brother, Michael (Pam) Rafter. Holly was also preceded in death by her husband, Mark Shepler; and brother, Jeffrey Rafter. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to her granddaughter, Charlotte Shepler's education fund, c/o Miles Shepler.



6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

