HOMER L. HARDESTY
HOMER L. HARDESTY, 82, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Homer and Edith Hardesty. Homer was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and was a retired mechanic from Sears. He is survived by wife of 62 years, June; children, Tammy (Walt) Hardesty, Kim (Al) Garrison, Dan (Deb) Hardesty, Greg (Debbie) Hardesty, and Mark (Becky) Hardesty; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy; and all of his siblings. Funeral service is noon Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the American Heart Association. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 5, 2020.
