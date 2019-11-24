Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOPE MIRACLE. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

HOPE MIRACLE, 95, of Fort Wayne, Ind., died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at home. Born on Oct. 25, 1924 in Barb -ourville, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Walter Pierman and Allie Ernestine Mayhew, one of four children (and the only daughter). Hope was an accomplished pianist and also graduated as valedictorian of her high school class. She attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky before leaving after two years to work in an aircraft factory during the war. She returned to Barbourville and worked as the medical secretary at the Knox County Hospital. She married Beverly P. Miracle in 1950 and they settled in Fort Wayne, where he was an electrical engineer at General Electric. When her two children were older, she worked as a secretary for both Alcoa Aluminum and Fort Wayne Community Schools, from which she retired in 1989. She and Bev were members of First Baptist Church, Fairfield Street, from 1954 to 1994 (Hope taught the children's Sunday school class), then, after relocating to Glenwood in 1965, became members of Faith Baptist Church on Trier Road. Hope was an active member of the Friendship Class and assisted the group providing food to St. Albans. Surviving are her beloved husband, Beverly P. Miracle; daughter, Linda (Barry) Grabert of Grayslake, Ill.; and son, John F. Miracle III of Toronto, Canada. She is also survived by her loving grandson, Barry (Katie) Grabert II; and four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jackson, Madison, and Ashlyn. Hope was also preceded in death by her three brothers, whom she dearly loved, Walter P. Mayhew Jr., William Mayhew, and Richard Mayhew. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hope's name may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 6600 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) Online guestbook at



