HOWARD A. DAVIS, 95, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Warren, Ind. of heart failure. Born Aug. 22, 1924 in Bono, Ark., he was a son of Alfred and Myrtle (Smith) Davis. Howard served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the South Pacific and Japan. He and Wanda Lee raised 12 children and several grandchildren in New Haven, Ind. He and Margaret lived on an 80-acre farm in Van Buren, Ind. where they grew and marketed popcorn. He is survived by nine children, Steven Davis, Richard Davis, Edward Davis, Marglo (Bill) Byrd, Melody (Kevin) Sisko, Ben Davis, Tammy (Keith) Campagnola, Patrick Davis, and Marton Davis. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by six siblings named Dollie (Noble) Henson, Bernie (Charles) Guin, Charles Davis, Danny Davis, John Davis, and Margie (Willie) Houston. He was also preceded in death by wives, Wanda Lee McElrath and Margaret Campbell; and daughter, Gay Lynn (Gary) Hinkle. "Special thanks to the loving staff at Heritage Pointe Retirement Home in Warren, Ind. and Melissa at Great Lakes Caring of Hospice." Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 29, 2019