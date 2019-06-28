HOWARD ALAN HISEY, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at The Towne House Retirement Community in Fort Wayne. Born in Stafford, Kan., he was the son of the late Harold B. and Vera Edith (Schenkel) Hisey. He was in the United States Navy Seabees for 28 years, retiring as CEC Lieutenant. He was selected as a volunteer on the wintering over party at McMurdo Sound, Antarctic (1955 to 1957). In 1956, he was a member of the 23 man Seabee Team that constructed the first facilities built at the South Pole. Howard had three tours with Mobile Construction Battalion's in Vietnam and four years as Contract Officer in Cairo, Egypt. Upon retiring from the Navy, he entered the private sector as an upper level manager of an international engineering company, retiring in 1997. He married Billie Faye Pearce on Aug. 4, 1958; she preceded him in death in 2014. Howard was a member of the American Legion in Avilla, Post 240 and the Antarctic Deep Freeze Association. Surviving are his children, Connie (Michael) DeWald and Jimmie (Laura) Hisey; three grandchildren, Kevin (Kimberly) DeWald, Michelle (Chad) Sutton, and Marisa Hisey; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Beth Pickens. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Lake Township Church, 7914 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Lake Township. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Hospice, or St. John's Lutheran Lake Township Church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from June 28 to July 2, 2019