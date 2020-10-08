HOWARD F. MORKEN, 86, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Nov. 23, 1933 in Fort Wayne, Howard was a son of the late Edward and Alberta Morken. He served our country in Korea in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. Howard started the first resale garment shop in Fort Wayne and retired from there after many years of operation. After his retirement, he was very ambitious and worked at a variety of part time jobs, self studied and earned his insurance license at 80 years old. He enjoyed taking care of his own lawn and fishing with his family and friends. Howard is survived by his daughter, Ramona (Alan) Silk of Barrington, R.I.; sons, William (Elizabeth) Morken of Indianapolis, Ind. and Andrew (Kim) Morken of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Nathan, Ariana and Jared Silk, Daniel (Lindsey) Morken, Andrea (Josh) Clark, Justin Morken, Bethanie (Manny) Jiminez, Kara and Ella Morken; great-grandchildren, Andrie and Addie Jiminez and Lincoln Morken; sister, Mary Jane (Don) Dimbeiro of Fort Wayne, Ind. Howard was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Morken; and son, Louis Morken; four brothers and two sisters. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 am, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Lower Huntington Road, with calling from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, Masses or Hope for Animals. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com