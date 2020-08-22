1/1
HOWARD P. FOSS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOWARD P. FOSS, 88, of New Haven, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Navy as an aircraft specialist and air and sea rescue. He was a member of Trier Ridge Community Church and American Legion Post 330. He retired from Underwriters Laboratories in 1995 after 38 years as a Field Representative in consumer safety, working for a safer world. He had great love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He enjoyed helping others and was known by the family as the "great book of knowledge." Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Twyla; daughters, Ann (Alex) Guevara of Cary, N.C., and Jill (David) Zahm of New Haven; two granddaughters; one grandson; one great-granddaughter; and brother, James of Bluffton, Ind. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Foss and Gertrude Foss Gabor; and stepfather, Eugene Gabor. There will be a private family memorial service and burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health & Hospice or Bear Lake Camp, Albion, Ind. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved