HOWARD P. FOSS, 88, of New Haven, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Navy as an aircraft specialist and air and sea rescue. He was a member of Trier Ridge Community Church and American Legion Post 330. He retired from Underwriters Laboratories in 1995 after 38 years as a Field Representative in consumer safety, working for a safer world. He had great love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He enjoyed helping others and was known by the family as the "great book of knowledge." Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Twyla; daughters, Ann (Alex) Guevara of Cary, N.C., and Jill (David) Zahm of New Haven; two granddaughters; one grandson; one great-granddaughter; and brother, James of Bluffton, Ind. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Foss and Gertrude Foss Gabor; and stepfather, Eugene Gabor. There will be a private family memorial service and burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health & Hospice or Bear Lake Camp, Albion, Ind. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.