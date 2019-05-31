HUBERT HARRISON ASHCRAFT, 73, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born on May 13, 1946 and raised in Seymour, Ind., Hubie "Senior" as he was known was a son of the late Hubert Kenneth Ashcraft and Daisy Bell (Collingsworth) Ashcraft. He earned his Master of Arts Degree in Business Education from Ball State University in 1975. He was a Secondary School Teacher at Garrett High School, Professor at International Business College, and Financial Planner/Counselor for Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Northeastern Indiana where he retired in 2012. He married Rebecca Ann Bloom of Garrett, Ind. on June 19, 1971. Hubie Sr. was a professional musician from 1959 to 2007 when he performed throughout the Midwest. He enjoyed all genres of popular music, songwriting, the genealogy study of his family history, fishing, many years enjoying quality time at the family lake cottage, and following his son, "The Hubie Ashcraft Band" throughout the heartland of the Midwest. He is survived by two children, Hubert Ryan (Stephanie) Ashcraft and Carly Amanda (Bart) Buchanan; and three grandchildren, including Fiona Shay Ashcraft, Jackson John Buchanan, and Daisy May Buchanan of Fort Wayne; a sister, Michele Jane "Micki" (Edwin) Judd of Indianapolis; and a brother, Joseph Lee (Tobiatha) Ashcraft of Seymour. Hubie Sr. was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nikki Dee Ashcraft; a sister, Judith Ann "Judy" (Larry) Schmidt, and a sister, Susan Elizabeth "Suzi" (Junior) Wagers. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the "Hubert H. Ashcraft Grandchildren Education Fund" and can be mailed to the funeral home. To view Hubert's online Memory Book and leave a memory, life story, or condolence visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2019