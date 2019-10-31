HUBERT W. "HUGH" LITTLEFORD, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Born Feb. 12, 1942, in San Bernardino, Calif., he was a son of the late Hubert H. and Marie (Walsh) Littleford. He worked as an automotive service manager at a number of businesses in Fort Wayne. In retirement, he became a shuttle driver where he enjoyed spending time with all the people he drove. He was a very active member at St. Mark Lutheran Church on Thiele Road. He also enjoyed Hudson cars and making people feeling happy and comfortable. He will be fondly remembered for always saying, "Only if you smile". Surviving family include his wife of 53 years, Karen Littleford; sons, Michael (Kelly) Littleford, Mark (Lynn) Littleford, and Matthew (Jennifer) Littleford; grandchildren, Josh Littleford, Josh Tidwell, Katie, RosaLynn and Elijah Littleford, Ben Tidwell, Cassie, Josiah, Michelle, Zach and Kaitlyn Littleford; one great-granddaughter on the way; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his siblings, Ron, Annette and Leon Littleford. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wernle Home in Richmond, Ind., or the Lutheran Military Veterans and Families Ministries (LMVFM). Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2019