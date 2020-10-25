1/1
Hugh Joseph Baldus Sr.
1933 - 2020
HUGH JOSEPH BALDUS SR., entered his Lord's loving eternal embrace on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born on Aug. 22,, 1933, in South Bend, Ind. He was a 1951 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne and graduated from Notre Dame in 1956, with a degree in Business Finance & Economics. Hugh served his country proudly as a member of the United States Navy for two years from 1953 to 1955. Hugh married his lifelong love, Mary Patricia Marsh on June 27, 1959 in Ellicottville, N.Y. He was a proud member and Past President of the Downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club for 41 years and had "Perfect Attendance" for 35 straight years. A life-long car enthusiast, he was an active member of Fort Wayne's post-war sports car scene, establishing many lifelong friendships based upon a shared love of automobiles. He drove a series of exciting, odd, arcane and unusual vehicles, old and new. Mercedes, Opel, MG, Porsche and Renault were just a few of his favorites. In recent years, his 1922 Ford Model T received much of his attention and regular use. Hugh mastered many things in his lifetime, including Bluegill fishing, boating, flying, motorhome travel, the ukulele, bicycling, mechanics, humor, friendship, illustration, faithfulness, loyalty and marriage. Hugh loved music (Dixieland Jazz, traditional Bluegrass and Louis Armstrong), and his bond with the City of New Orleans, where he and Mary traveled nearly every year for more than 40 years. Hugh and Mary spent many summers at their family cottage on Oliver Lake and the rest of the year in Fort Wayne. He loved the Amish Community and had many long-term friendships among them. He was strongly and actively committed to his Catholic faith. He and Mary owned and operated The Baldus Company for 30 years, ensuring its long-term success. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Marsh) Baldus; daughter, Patricia (Daniel) Baldus; son, Hugh (Julie) Baldus II; son, George (Sarah) Baldus II; and grandchildren, Hugh III, Casey, Georgia, Dana, Caroline, Paige, Keenan, and Griffin. He is also survived by his younger brother, Jerry (Juanita) Baldus. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Zenobia Baldus; sisters, Patricia Franz and Rosemary Allman; and daughter, Joan Baldus. Funeral Mass is 11 am, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4500 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 5 p.m.. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
OCT
27
Vigil
05:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
OCT
28
Calling hours
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
