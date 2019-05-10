IAN BELL, 44, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Amber Bell; three children, Payton, Reegan and Harrisen; parents, Robert and Sally Bell; brother, Adam Bell. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Trinity English Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family via http://paypal.me/amberb021276. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2019