IDA MARIE GRABER, 91, of Grabill, Ind., passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. She was a native and lifetime resident of Grabill, Ind., born to the late Samuel and Hannah Graber. Ida was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and a lifelong homemaker. She is survived by her six children, Catherine (Joseph) Graber of Grabill, Ind., Marie (Paul) Gerig of New Haven, Ind., Michael (Rosanna) Graber, Victor (Lizzie) Graber, Jonas (Lizziann) Graber, Marilyn (Ed) Lengacher, all of Grabill, Ind., 22 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. Ida was also preceded in death by her husband, Menno Graber, and a brother, Emanuel Graber. Service is 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the family home, located 13911 Souder Road, Grabill (IN, 46741) with calling beginning Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, until the time of the service. Bishop Jonas Zehr officiating. Burial in Cedar Creek Cemetery on Page Road. "Precious Mother now has left us, yes forever more. But we hope to meet Dear Mother on that bright and happy shore. Lonely the house and sad the hour, since our Dear Mother is gone. We hope a brighter home than ours in heaven is now her own." "Gone but not forgotten." "How we loved her, how we miss her." Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019