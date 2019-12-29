ILA MAY GRUSE (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ILA MAY GRUSE.
Service Information
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-422-4232
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Lindenwood Cemetery
2324 West Main St.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ILA MAY GRUSE, 92, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Born on June 30, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Ross and Vera (May) Pooler. On Oct. 28, 1950 she married George Gruse, who preceded her in death. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and oil painting. Surviving relatives include son, John S. Gruse of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter, Karla Gonya (Jerry) of Antioch, Ill.; grandchildren, John C. Gruse of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Matthew Gonya of Antioch, Ill.; great-granddaughter, Autumn Gruse; brother, Stanley Pooler; and sister, Carol Krick. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Louis Pooler; and one sister, Marilyn Phillips. Graveside service is 10:30 a.m Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 West Main St., Fort Wayne, Ind. C.M. Sloan and Son Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. www.dignitymemorial.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 422-4232
funeral home direction icon