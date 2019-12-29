ILA MAY GRUSE, 92, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Born on June 30, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Ross and Vera (May) Pooler. On Oct. 28, 1950 she married George Gruse, who preceded her in death. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and oil painting. Surviving relatives include son, John S. Gruse of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter, Karla Gonya (Jerry) of Antioch, Ill.; grandchildren, John C. Gruse of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Matthew Gonya of Antioch, Ill.; great-granddaughter, Autumn Gruse; brother, Stanley Pooler; and sister, Carol Krick. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Louis Pooler; and one sister, Marilyn Phillips. Graveside service is 10:30 a.m Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 West Main St., Fort Wayne, Ind. C.M. Sloan and Son Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019