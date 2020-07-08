1/1
ILEANE JOAN CARPENTER, nee Fritz, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was the youngest of four children born to Andrew and Carolyn Fritz. She was 1945 graduate of North Side High School and had a long career as a long-distance operator for the Indiana Bell Telephone Company. She married Robert W. Carpenter, of Fort Wayne, in 1947 and was the mother of twins. She and Robert moved to Clearwater, Fla. in 1981 where Robert passed away in 1991, and she returned to Fort Wayne in 2001 where she resided until her death. She is survived by her two children, Pamela (David) Dooley, of Cedar Grove, Wis. and Gregory (Joyce) Carpenter of Williamsburg, Va.; two grandchildren, Laura Carpenter of Portland, Ore. and Sarah Carpenter of Boston, Mass.; one step-grandson, Kirk (Tiffany) Dooley of Avon, Ind.; and two step-great-grandchildren, Jackson Dooley and Colton Dooley. There will be no service. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 8, 2020.
