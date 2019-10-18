ILENE C. LANTZ, 96, a lifetime resident of New Haven, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Adella (Hemsoth) Burkett. She was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church. She was employed with Do It Best Corporate Office, in New Haven, for 22 years retiring in 1986. She enjoyed winters in Sarasota, Fla., and summers at Coldwater Lake, Mich. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Jackie) Lantz of Woodburn; grandchildren, Christopher (Amy) Lantz, Alyson (Matt) Bohren and Stephanie (Jon) Coomer; and great- grandchildren, Collin, Jaxson and Brayden Coomer, Chase and Avery Bohren, Cooper, Walker and Porter Lantz. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard D. Lantz; daughter, Carla Brokaw; and siblings, Alvin Burkett and Marjorie Scheimann. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health & Hospice, Fort Wayne or the church. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2019