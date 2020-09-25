1/1
ILENE L. MEYER
1935 - 2020
ILENE L. MEYER, 85, of Ossian, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Born Jan. 28, 1935, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Hugo and Emilie (Bohnke) Fackler. She married Wilbur Meyer on July 9, 1955; they were married for 58 years before his passing in 2013. Surviving family include her children, Stanley (Patricia) Meyer, Sanford (Trudi) Meyer, Sheldon (Cindy) Meyer, and Sherry (Bret) Cole; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Ted Ambriole. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in passing by her daughter, Shelley Ambriole; and sister, Bertha Ann Fackler. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514 East 750 North, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian. Masks are preferred. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran School Endowment Fund, Worship for Shut-Ins, or donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
SEP
28
Visitation
12:30 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
