IMOGENE D. SCHWEYER, 90, passed on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born on a farm in Blackford County, she was the daughter of the late William and Estella (Spath) Macon. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, the Tabea Society, and St. Peter's Seniors. She retired in 1992 as a cook for St. Peter's Lutheran School after 16 years. Imogene loved cooking, embroidery, sewing, and making crafts. She taught Sunday School, was a Girl Scout leader, coordinated funeral meals, and was very active in planning church bazaars and Mother-Daughter banquets. She loved spending time with family and church friends and made sure no one ever went away from her table hungry. Imogene loved her husband, Russell, with all her heart and devoted her life to him. Russell was blessed with Heaven on Jan. 5, 2020, and Jesus answered Imogene's prayer to be with Russell for eternity. "Our loss of these 2 dear Saints of God is Heaven's gain." She is survived by her children, Katherine Schweyer, David (Susie) Schweyer, and Sandra (Robert) Wilson; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Russell, her loving and devoted husband of 69 years in January 2020; and her siblings, Dorothy (Macon) Bolner, Fred Macon, Gladys (Macon) Hahn, Vera (Macon) Cline, Orville Macon, and Gerald Macon. A private graveside service with a memorial service is Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 1030 am at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.