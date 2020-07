Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHWEYER, IMOGENE D.: Memorial Celebration of Life is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home.



