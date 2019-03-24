IMOGENE LEE GLASS, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born Sept. 7, 1928, in Wolcott, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Gudeman. She graduated from International Business College and worked for Magnavox and Phelps Dodge in their accounting departments. She married Arthur Glass, adopting two children together and stayed at home to rear her family, working during the tax season as a preparer. Imogene was very active with church activities, hosting bible studies and was a member of North Park Community Church. Surviving are her son, Jerry Glass; grandchildren, Joe (Jennifer) Glass, Christopher (Katie) Oncheck, Brad Glass, Zach Oncheck, and Corey Oncheck; great-grandson, Paxton Glass; and siblings, Maxine Koester and Alan (Valerie) Gudeman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Glass; daughter, Tina Oncheck; and siblings, Milton Gudeman, Joann Stoller and Mary Ellen Gudeman. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Erin's House, Heartland Hospice, or North Park Community Church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IMOGENE LEE GLASS.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019