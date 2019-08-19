Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IMOGENE RUTH "IME" SCHUMM. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

IMOGENE "IME" RUTH SCHUMM, 87, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Born in Wells County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Alvina (Ewell) Meyer. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven and was a member of the Choir, Quilters, and the Ladies Society. She was also a member of the Keith Brown American Legion Auxiliary Post 420, Monroeville. She worked in the cafeteria for 13 years with East Allen County Schools. She enjoyed crafts, baking, casinos, flowers, puzzles, and board games. She especially loved traveling with her husband Elmer. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Elmer Schumm; children, Robert (Karen) Schumm of Edgerton, Ohio, Sue Faust of Fort Wayne, and Jennie (Brent) Van Horn of Monroeville; six grandchildren and five (almost six) great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Matt Faust; siblings, Lester, Eugene, and Howard Meyer, and Verna Zink. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor David Stecker officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice, Fort Wayne and Central Lutheran School, New Haven. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit



