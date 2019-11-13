|
|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
|
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
INA DIANNE "DEE" LANGSCHIED, 81, of Shakopee, Minn., formerly of Fremont and Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was born Feb. 3, 1938, and grew up in Yankee-town, Ind., a daughter of the late Earl and Rebecca (Cox) Pfafflin. She worked for 25 years as a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance before retiring. She was a member at Aux. 10006 in Fort Wayne as well as St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Angola, Ind. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing the slot machines in Vegas. She also enjoyed being outdoors and traveling the country, especially Hawaii. Surviving family include her daughter, Dinah (Dave) Hyatt; granddaughter, Stephanie McConnell; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Bev Nichter and Holly Amber (Tim Roling); stepsons, Bill (Jeanie) Langschied, Jim Langschied (Gwen Cheang), and Tom (Nancy) Langschied; and sister, Gayle Wimmenauer. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in passing by her husband, Elmer Langschied; son, Duke Hart; brothers, Milo, Michael Moses, and Michael Pfafflin. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the American . Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2019
