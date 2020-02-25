INABELLE EGOLF, 103, of Churubusco, Ind., passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley. Survivors include daughter, Beverly (David) Salomon; son, Robert (Lois) Egolf; 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, with calling one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorials to Churubusco United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020