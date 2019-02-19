INEZ P. DIGGS, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, with family at her side at Parkview Hospital. She was a native of Greenville, Miss. and had lived in Cleveland, Miss. a number of years before coming to Fort Wayne in 2001. Pat, as she was known, had worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools, she loved shopping, cooking, Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her son, Cardell (Amber Sims) Patterson; daughters, Angelia Patterson and Saundra (Onester) Jones; a sister, Debra Patterson; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchil dren, and other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at True Love Baptist Church, 715 E. Wallace St., with calling one hour prior. Burial in Concordia Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for INEZ P. DIGGS.
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2019