JOSEPHINE IRENE "JO" ARNEY, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at home. Jo was born on Oct. 21, 1923, in Grass Valley, Calif. Jo married John "Jack" Ronald White in 1941. Jack was deployed while serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II. While in the hospital giving birth to their son John, Jo received notification of Jack's death as a prisoner of war during the Bataan Death March. Jo served as a Seaman (Stewardess) with the Merchant Marines from 1942 to 1945. The ships she was assigned to transported the shipyard crew, navy personnel and servicemen across the San Francisco Bay from various shipyards. In 1945, she met and married her second husband, William J. Arney, who was serving in the U.S.M.C. After Bill's discharge from the U.S.M.C., Jo and Bill moved to Fort Wayne to care for Bill's aging mother. Jo and Bill had three more children, David, JoAnn and Pattie. Jo served as the past President of the local Marine Corps Auxiliary, past member of the American Legion Post 18, Girl Scout Troop Leader and Trainer of other Girl Scout Leaders, and as a Teacher's Assistant at Franklin School. At the age of 46, Jo enrolled in the School of Practical Nursing offered by Fort Wayne Community Schools. She graduated as an LPN at the top of her class, serving as a mentor to her much younger classmates. After graduation, Jo began working as a licensed LPN at St. Joseph Hospital. Most will remember Jo as a truly humble, generous and giving person. Her passions were knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, and sewing. She would welcome anyone into her home, but they could not leave without a gift she had made "especially" for them. Jo is survived by her sons, John Arney and David (Marti) Arney; daughters, JoAnn Vernon and Pattie (Bruce) Davenport; and daughter-in-law, Regina Arney. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bill Arney, in 2007; daughter-in-law, Debbie Arney; son-in-law, Tom Vernon; grandsons, Shane Davenport and Bryan Arney; and, great-grandson, William Vernon. Although Jo deserves so much more, a private graveside service will be held for her immediate family only due to the current restrictions. Memorial donations "In Memory of Josephine Arney" may be given to Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805, ATTN: Nancy) for the exceptional care, compassion and support Hospice provided. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. For online condolences and complete obituary, visit



