IRENE (EWELL) BIEBERICH, 95, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Candace (Otto) Takacs Jr. of Kettering, Ohio; son, Douglas (Jill) Bieberich of Fort Wayne; sister, Gladys (Gene) Thiele of New Haven, Ind.; brother-in-law, Robert (Lillian) Bieberich of Fort Wayne; and three grandchildren, Amanda (Dennis) Payonk of Chicago, Ill., Phillip Bieberich of Mongo, Ind., and Mitchell Bieberich of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick; son, Stewart; sister, Mabel Ewell; and brothers, Ervin and Edgar Ewell. A public service is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Preble, with a limited public viewing from 12:30 p.m. to service time. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com