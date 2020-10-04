IRENE C. NICHOLS, 97, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. A life long resident of Fort Wayne, Irene worked as a Librarian at L.C. Ward Elementary for over 20 years. She is survived by her son, James L. Nichols; two grandchildren, Maxwell and Madeline; nephew, John A. Bengs; nieces, Judy Tennison and Cheryl Pruett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne L. Nichols, in 2004; and sisters, Linda C. Bengs and Senora Pruett. A Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2313 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with calling one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.