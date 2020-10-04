1/1
IRENE C. NICHOLS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IRENE C. NICHOLS, 97, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. A life long resident of Fort Wayne, Irene worked as a Librarian at L.C. Ward Elementary for over 20 years. She is survived by her son, James L. Nichols; two grandchildren, Maxwell and Madeline; nephew, John A. Bengs; nieces, Judy Tennison and Cheryl Pruett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne L. Nichols, in 2004; and sisters, Linda C. Bengs and Senora Pruett. A Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2313 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with calling one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 3, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. Unfortunately we awill not be able to attend and Mark and Sarah are out west. Our thoughts are with you.
Marv and Sarah stoner
Friend
October 3, 2020
I worked with Irene and Mavis Dolde with some children of an outreach program for neighborhood children at Zion during the early 70s, and have very fond memories of her. Condolences to her family.
Joanne Bergman
Coworker
October 3, 2020
I worked with Irene and have very fond memories of her. Condolences to her family.
Kevin Roe
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved