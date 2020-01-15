IRENE (WILSON) HOLLEY, 82, of Birmingham, Ala., Fort Wayne and Acworth, Ga., quietly transi tioned Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Born April 6, 1937, in Birmingham, Ala., she was preceded in death by her parents Willie W. Wilson and Margaret (Roebuck) Wilson. She and her family moved to Fort Wayne in 1969. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Calvin Holley Jr. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 2215 John St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with viewing from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Owen Funeral Home, Cartersville, Ga.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020