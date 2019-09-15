IRENE JOYCE BRICKER

IRENE JOYCE BRICKER, 48, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was like a butterfly, enchanting and free. Never in one place too long, flying from flower to tree. The gardens in heaven are going to be beautiful. She will be missed by those who loved her. Surviving Irene are siblings, Cindy, Dawn and Joe; children, Nichole, Eric and Ashley; grandchildren, Anthony, Ayden, Jaden, and Eve; and many more family and friends. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019
