IRENE "PINKIE" LOUDEN, 78, passed on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Fort Wayne. She worked for over 45 years as an Avon Rep where she earned the Presidents Club honor multiple years. Pinkie previously worked for Village Bowl as a desk clerk. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Fort Wayne. Pinkie was very community focused and was an active volunteer with Redeemer Radio, Parkview Hospital, and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Pinkie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Louden of Fort Wayne; children, Joseph (Lisa) Huguenard of Tampa, Fla., Jeannette Huguenard of Dowagiac, Mich., Stan (Cherie) Huguenard of Fort Wayne, and Julie (Ben) Stuckey of New Haven, Ind.; 22 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and stepchildren, Alan (Elaine) Louden of New Haven, Ind., Bob Louden of Fort Wayne and MaryJo (Anthony) Ramsey of Las Vegas, Nev. She was preceded in death by four brothers, and two sisters. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4500 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial at Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit



6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

